Boruto Teases Kawaki’s New Karma Form

Kawaki has made quite the name for himself since first being introduced within the Vessel Arc of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, working his way from the status of an outsider to being the newest member of the Uzumaki Clan. With Jigen dying in both the anime and the manga, Kawaki has been attempting to figure out how his future will be without the energy known as Karma, but it seems as if the power has returned, and with it, a whole new slew of problems he’ll have to deal with.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest earth-shattering chapter of Boruto, Chapter 66, you might want to steer clear as we’ll be diving into spoiler territory for the devastating events.

While Kawaki has used the power of Karma several times in the past when it comes to battling against the Kara Organization and its rogue ninjas, it seems that his newfound energy has him using the powers of Jigen himself. With the head of the Kara Organization dying as a result of his battle against Naruto, Sasuke, Boruto, and Kawaki, readers are now left wondering if Kawaki’s new abilities might hint at Jigen returning via the Vessel’s body. Boruto’s body is still being held captive by Momoshiki but the son of the Seventh can’t claim a clean victory against the newest member of the Uzumaki Clan.

As Code explains in the chapter itself, it seems as though Amado might have made some tweaks to the biology of Kawaki since arriving in the Hidden Leaf Village:

“Daikokuten, which lets the user retrieve things from another dimension, and even Sukunahikona which shrinks various objects. Is Amado trying to make Kawaki into a second Isshiki?”

As readers know, Kawaki is able to use this new power to help in taking down Momoshiki, which unfortunately saw the former Vessel blowing hole through Boruto’s chest, leaving many to believe that the son of the Seventh Hokage has died. In the world of anime though, can we really say that any character is truly gone?

What do you think of Kawaki's newfound power? Do you think that Jigen is sure to return via Kawaki's body?