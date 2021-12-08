Naruto Promo Teases the Arrival of a New Ninja

The Seventh Hokage has been a part of the Shonen universe for decades, with fans following the story of Naruto since he was a child attempting to find his place within the Hidden Leaf Village. With the next generation of ninjas being introduced via Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, it seems as though Konoha is getting ready to welcome another warrior into its roster, and it’s one that many viewers of the anime franchise created by Masashi Kishimoto might be familiar with.

After all, Boruto has put forward a new promo, and it confirms episode 228 has big plans in store for Kawaki. The boy is tired of being known only as a vessel, so Boruto has inspired Kawaki to train as a ninja. And if you have kept up with the Hidden Leaf, you know all ninja-in-training have a rite of passage.

Yes, that is right. Kawaki is about to get started on D-Rank missions, and Kawaki has no idea how wild these missions can be.

The promo for episode 228 shows Naruto giving out the D-Rank mission, and Kawaki goes on the adventure with several familiar faces. The former vessel even quotes Shikamaru by saying all this work to become a genin is troublesome, but what can you do? Kawaki is strong, no doubt, but the Hidden Leaf values teamwork in its ninja. Kawaki has to show he can do well on missions with others, not just Boruto.

This little aside might not hail from the manga, but fans are eager to see Kawaki go through the paces. In the original series, the hero became a genin with little fanfare, so it is only right for the anime to expand on this journey. And by the end, maybe Kawaki will outrank Boruto before all is said and done.

So, what do you think about Kawaki and his new goal? Do you think Naruto is ready to bring another ninja onboard? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.