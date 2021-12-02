Naruto Art Imagines Our Hero’s Post-Genin Uniform

The Seventh Hokage has seen some big changes in his life as of late, with the Shonen franchise created by Masashi Kishimoto continuing to weave the story of Naruto and the ninja of Konoha. Though Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has seen a new generation of ninjas take the reins of the story, one fan artist has imagined what Naruto looked like during the period that took place between the current anime series and Naruto: Shippuden, which has mostly not been told in the mediums of anime and manga.

The life of the Seventh Hokage has changed by leaps and bounds in both the anime and the manga following the fight against the head of the Kara Organization, Jigen. Forced to employ the use of a new transformation known as “Baryon Mode,” Naruto had to say goodbye to the Nine-Tailed Fox living inside of him as a result of this power-up, which had killed Kurama in the process. With the manga focusing on the battle against Code and the anime diving into a new set of Chunin Exams, Naruto is still struggling with the major loss but remains one of the most powerful ninjas within the Hidden Leaf Village.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Reddit User Gusmaox shared this new take on Naruto, showing what the Seventh Hokage might have looked like during the years between Shippuden and Boruto in which he was able to finally move past the level of Genin and begin his rise to becoming the next leader of Konoha:

For quite some time, many fans have theorized that Naruto’s days are numbered, with the next generation of ninjas taking the reins of the Shonen franchise. While the death of Kurama threw fans for a loop, readers of the manga were recently shown that despite losing the power of the Nine-Tailed Fox, the Seventh still had some major tricks up his sleeve. Vowing to assist Boruto and Kawaki with their fight against the current leader of Kara, Code, Naruto revealed that he is still able to access the power of Sage Mode and has set out to help his sons with their terrifying battle.

What do you think of this new look for Naruto? Would you like to see a series that explores the days between Shippuden and Boruto? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Hidden Leaf Village.