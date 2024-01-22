Naruto: Sarada's Crush on Boruto Is Ready to Take Center Stage

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex is continuing to flesh out the current state of the Hidden Leaf Village after its three year timeskip following Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, and the newest chapter of the series teases that there will be even more of a focus on Sarada Uchiha's feelings for Boruto Uzumaki! Boruto: Two Blue Vortex has picked up three years after Kawaki took Boruto's place and made the Hidden Leaf Village believe he killed his father Naruto, and things have changed for the Hidden Leaf Village as they have been recovering from the perceived death of their Hokage years ago.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex reunited Boruto and Sarada following their run in with one another during Code's initial attack on the Hidden Leaf Village, and the newest chapter of the series picks up shortly after they reunited with one another once more. It was an emotional reunion as Sarada quickly ran up to Boruto and embraced him after seeing him for the first real time in so long, and the newest chapter of the series further explores those feelings as Sarada questions them herself.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Does Sarada Love Boruto in Two Blue Vortex?

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 6 picks up shortly after Boruto returns to the village to fill Sarada and Sumire on what's been happening to the Ten Tails. Sarada realizes that she ran up and hugged Boruto, and has many things she wants to talk to him about but has no idea how to do so. Sarada's jumping on him even took Boruto by surprise, but after these pleasantries in their reunion it's back down to business as Boruto doesn't have a lot of time before Kawaki detects him in the village.

Soon enough it's revealed to be the case as Mitsuki attacks Boruto (following Kawaki finding him in the village), and Boruto is forced to run away. Sarada's potential love for Boruto is one of the planted seeds we've seen in the original series, but it seems that all this time apart and everything that's happened in the time skip just might bring Sarada's feelings for him to the forefront in the future chapters.

Do you think Sarada has a crush on Boruto in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex?