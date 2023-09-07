Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Cosplay Highlights Sarada's Timeskip Design

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has officially kicked off a new sequel series following a significant timeskip, and one awesome cosplay is helping to celebrate the start of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex by showing off Sarada Uchiha's new design following the timeskip! Boruto: Naruto Next Generations came to an end with 80 chapters under its belt and the final chapter teased that fans would finally be starting off the highly anticipated timeskip into the future that was teased at the very start of the manga series overall. Now the sequel has made its debut, and fans have been introduced to a much different version of the Hidden Leaf Village.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex introduced fans to Boruto Uzumaki and the others three years following the end of the first series, and with it fans got to see a much older version of Sarada in action. This, of course, came with a new design for the character and now this new design has made the leap from the page thanks to artist @jucyzxz on Instagram who has made waves with fans for being one of the first major takes on the new timeskip version of the fighter. Check it out below:

How to Read Boruto: Two Blue Vortex

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 1 is now available to read with Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library and Shueisha's Manga Plus app as it releases with V-Jump magazine in Japan. The schedule is now on a monthly release basis, and the first chapter introduced fans to a whole new take on the manga than seen before. This includes a more intense version of Boruto than seen in the first series as now he's quite literally fighting against the Hidden Leaf Village all on his own without any help outside of Sarada.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex picks up after Kawaki had used Eida's Omnipotence powers to getr everyone in the Hidden Leaf Village to believe that not only was he Naruto Uzumaki's true son rather than Boruto, but Boruto had actually killed Naruto and went on the run. Thus Boruto has become a fugitive who is now tasked with fighting both Kawaki and the village while Code is also there making his big move. It's quite a lot going on, so now's the best time to jump into the sequel!

How are you liking Boruto: Two Blue Vortex so far? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!