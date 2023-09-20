Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 2 Released

The Hidden Leaf Village is a very different place these days. Following the world shifting as a result of Eida's powers, Boruto Uzumaki now finds himself on the run from those he once considered friends. Taking place three years in the future from Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, the manga has released its second chapter, showing all the sides colliding in a surprising fashion. Things have never been worse for the son of the Seventh Hokage and it makes for an interesting read.

Without diving too deeply into spoiler territory, there are quite a few factions that are taking part in the story of Konoha playing out in the sequel series. To start, Boruto Uzumaki no longer has the Hidden Leaf to rely on but still has allies in the forms of Sarada Uchiha and her father Sasuke. When it comes to Konoha, Kawaki is now leading the charge when it comes to taking on the Otsutsuki as a new Hokage has stepped into the driver's seat. Finally, the Kara Organization has re-emerged with Code still in the leadership position and while he no longer has Eida and Daemon to rely on, he has forged some new followers that are giving the ninja world some major headaches.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 2

You can currently check out the second chapter of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex on Viz's Official Website. Luckily, if you didn't get the chance to read the premiere chapter, it is also available on the website. With creator Masashi Kishimoto acting as writer on the series, it's clear that the mangaka isn't pulling any punches when it comes to the life of the son of the Seventh.

Originally, the Naruto anime was set to return earlier this month with four new episodes that would take viewers back to the beginning of the series. Unfortunately, Studio Pierrot stated that the installments have been indefinitely postponed to work on the episodes' animation. As of this article, the anime studio has yet to confirm when these flashback episodes, or Boruto: Two Blue Vortex, will arrive on the small screen.

