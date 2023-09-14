Boruto: Does Kawaki Work as a Villain?

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex has given the story of Boruto Uzumaki and the next generation its very own timeskip. Taking place three years in the future, the son of the Seventh Hokage has had the script flipped on him as Konoha is looking for him and he must operate in the background to avoid detection. While Code and the Kara Organization might be some of the biggest threats to the Ninja World, Kawaki is also aiming for Boruto's destruction, but does his new status work for the shonen series?

Kawaki has always been something of a loose cannon, taken in by the Uzumaki family and given a home for the first time in his life. His hatred of the Otsutsuki specifically comes thanks to the torture that he underwent in making him into a "vessel" for the alien ninjas. Aiming to eliminate Jigen, the former head of Kara was brought low thanks to Kawaki, Boruto, Naruto, and Sasuke, but the threat of the Otsutsuki remains. Pledging to eliminate all the alien ninjas from the world, Kawaki has placed Boruto Uzumaki on the top of his list thanks in part to sharing his body with the Otsutsuki member known as Momoshiki.

(Photo: Viz Media)

Does Kawaki Work as a Villain?

At the end of the day, some of the best villains are those who truly believe that their path is a righteous one. Such is the case with Kawaki, as he truly is willing to do anything to eliminate the Otsutsuki from the world at large. Aside from attempting to kill Boruto on more than one occasion, the Vessel has placed Naruto Uzumaki and Hinata into an alternate universe wherein they have remained for years. While the pair will be fine once they are released, as they aren't aging or conscious during their "hibernation", it shows the lengths that Kawaki is taking in an effort to make sure that his mission goes unhindered.

Kawaki's mission statement helped to create the new status quo of Two Blue Vortex, with the storyline becoming all the more interesting because of it. Now that Eida has made it so that every ninja of Konoha, sans a few, are out to get Boruto, Kawaki's sitting on top of the world and his profession as a "villain" is one that can be understood, helping anime fans to relate to him despite his deeds. The Otsutsuki are a threat that has plagued the Hidden Leaf Village for quite some time and Kawaki's mission is one that might just need to be undertaken by any means necessary.

