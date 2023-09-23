Naruto Just Turned Boruto Into One of Its Greatest Swordsmen

The Two Blue Vortex is to Boruto as Shippuden is to Naruto, upping the stakes while also portraying its characters in the future with some big glow-ups. Since Naruto Next Generations, the Hidden Leaf Village of Konoha has become a very different place for the son of the Seventh Hokage, as Boruto is now ducking friends and family. With the second chapter of Two Blue Vortex making its way online, it appears that Boruto Uzumaki hasn't just been upping his chakra game, but has learned his way with a sword to boot.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex, Chapter 2, be forewarned that we'll be diving into spoiler territory. Eida's power has flipped the script on Boruto Uzumaki, making the denizens of the Ninja World believe that not only was he never the biological son of Naruto and Hinata, but that the young ninja was also responsible for their deaths. While the two high members of Konoha's village aren't dead, rather they are trapped in a limbo of Kawaki's design, this is a factoid that not many know. With Kawaki aiming to take down Boruto thanks to Momoshiki's presence in his own body, the former Vessel might achieve his goal of eliminating the Otsutsuki, which is bad news for the son of the seventh.

Boruto The Swordsman

Naruto Uzumaki was never one to sport a blade in his battles, but thanks to Boruto training with Sasuke Uchiha, it seems as though the shonen protagonist is more than willing to use this weapon in a fight. As was seen in the second chapter of Two Blue Vortex, Boruto used his new sword to take out more than a few members of Code's new Kara Organization. Not sporting minds of their own, the villains that sport an appearance similar to Dragon Ball's Frieza can't hold a candle to Boruto's new skills.

When it comes to the ninja series' anime adaptation, fans are still left hanging when it comes to the arrival of the four episodes that will take anime viewers back to the early days of Naruto. On top of this, the return of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations' anime, and the potential Two Blue Vortex anime series, have yet to be confirmed by Studio Pierrot.

