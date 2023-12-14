Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 5 Shares Sneak Peek

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex is acting as Boruto Uzumaki's "Shippuden", featuring a time skip as the son of the Seventh Hokage struggles with a brave new world. Thanks to the power of the villain known as Eida, the Hidden Leaf Village has been brainwashed to believe that Boruto is responsible for his parents' demise and Kawaki is the true son of the Seventh. Two Blue Vortex's fifth chapter is still one week away, but a new preview for the upcoming installment takes readers back to the past.

Warning. If you haven't been keeping up with Boruto: Two Blue Vortex, be forewarned that we'll be diving into spoiler territory. In the latest chapter of Masashi Kishomoto's shonen series, we witnessed four new villains arriving to add to the stress of Boruto Uzumaki's current predicament. The Divine Tree has become sentient and is overtaking ninjas to use as its pawns and create new villains modeled from their physical forms. One of the biggest of the four is a doppelganger of Sasuke Uchiha, Boruto's mentor. While Boruto Uzumaki might have the world against him, it is revealed that the clone of Jiraiya, Kashin Koji, has rallied behind the shonen hero, throwing quite the twist into the sequel series.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 5 Preview

The Official Website for the latest Boruto series released a new image from the fifth chapter of the popular manga series. Seemingly showing us a quiet moment featuring Boruto and Sasuke, the preview seemingly takes place during the three year period between the end of Naruto Next Generations and the beginning of Two Blue Vortex. With Sasuke now trapped thanks to the Divine Tree, the ninja world has more than a few problems on its hands.

(Photo: Shueisha)

When it comes to Boruto's anime adaptation, Studio Pierrot has been quiet when it comes to both the return of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations and the four new episodes of the original Naruto series that were promised. Originally, the four installments were set to arrive earlier this fall but were delayed indefinitely. When the ninja series does return, it will make for a big news story in the anime world.

Do you think Two Blue Vortex lives up to its predecessor so far? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Hidden Leaf Village.

Via Official Boruto Website