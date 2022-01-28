Naruto Comes to Life With Stunning Bodypaint Cosplay

Naruto as a series has seen the son of the Fourth Hokage come a long way from being the pariah of the Hidden Leaf Village to becoming the Seventh Hokage of Konoha, learning to master the power of the Nine-Tailed Fox as well as plenty of other tricks throughout the Shonen franchise. With the latest manga chapter putting the Seventh through the wringer, one fan has honored the main creation of Masashi Kishimoto with some genuinely unique Cosplay.

Naruto’s story first began in the pages of Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999 and has been continuing for decades across the original series, Naruto: Shippuden, and Boruto: Naruto Next Generations. While Shonen franchises such as My Hero Academia, One Piece, and Jujutsu Kaisen are hinting at their upcoming finales, Naruto is still moving forward with no signs of slowing down any time soon. In recent chapters of the manga, the creator of the series, Masashi Kishimoto, has recently returned to writing duties and has wasted little time in taking some big players off the board, with fans of the series saying goodbye to the villainous Jigen and the Nine-Tailed Fox known as Kurama.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Instagram Cosplayer Sky Daddi shared this unique take on the most popular ninja in anime history, using bodypaint to bring the Seventh Hokage to life while the anime and manga series continues to tell the story of Naruto into his adulthood as he looks out for both his village and his family alike:

Currently, the anime series is taking a break from the events of the manga, allowing the creative minds behind the Weekly Shonen Jump entry to build up some stories before the television series once again adapts the work of Masashi Kishimoto. Though the series had a part in the recent Jump Festa, it didn’t announce any new films in the franchise, though it certainly has had plenty in the past. With the future of Boruto Uzumaki uncertain at this point, it will definitely be interesting to see where Kishimoto takes the series down the line.

What do you think of this wild new take on Naruto Uzumaki? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Hidden Leaf Village.