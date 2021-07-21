Naruto Cosplay Makes Landfall With Fem Rock Lee

✖

Rock Lee might not be on the front lines of the current brawl between the Hidden Leaf Village and the Kara Organization, but he'll always hold a special place in the hearts of anime fans thanks to his insane battle against the sand ninja Gaara, which helped put Naruto's anime on the map. Currently, in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, Rock Lee has handed off his responsibilities to the next generation with his son Metal Lee, though fans are still wondering just who the mother of Metal is, as the identity of Rock Lee's baby momma has yet to be revealed.

Rock Lee was definitely a fan-favorite character in Masashi Kishimoto's Shonen franchise for good reason, relying far more on physical attacks than any sort of ninjutsu. Given his aesthetic and style by his mentor, Might Guy, the young protege has been working hard at increasing how power and following in the footsteps of his teacher who relies on his fists far more than chakra. With the Kara Organization continuing to amass strength in their bid to steal the chakra of the world and eliminate the Hidden Leaf Village, it definitely wouldn't be surprising to see Rock Lee make an appearance to eventually join in the fight.

Instagram Cosplayer ChameLeahn shared this unique take on one of the most popular ninjas of Konoha, who has bounced back from some serious damage over the course of Naruto's series, but has bounced back to help his friends within the Hidden Leaf Village:

Currently, Team 7 could definitely use some backup as they fight against Kara, with the young ninjas recently having to deal not just with the nefarious Boro, but with their own teammate Boruto who was overtaken by the Otsutsuki member, Momoshiki. With Naruto having been rescued from the clutches of Jigen and his crew, it seems that several shadows are beginning to loom large in the ninja world and it will be interesting to see if Konoha will be joined by other villages as they once had in fighting against the Akatsuki during the events of Naruto Shippuden.

