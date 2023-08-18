Naruto Cosplay Reunites Jiraiya and Tsunade

Naruto is about to present a major new chapter in the life of Boruto Uzumaki and countless other ninjas in the Ninja World thanks to Boruto: Two Blue Vortex. Acting as the "Shippuden" to the Boruto sequel series, the arc will take place four years into the future from when we last left Konoha in the shonen's manga series. While Lady Tsunade might make a return appearance, it seems unlikely that Jiraiya will return from the grave, but that didn't stop a cosplaying couple from reuniting the pair.

While Jiraiya is still dead in the Naruto franchise, being killed by his former student known as Pain, the "Pervy Sage" did live on in the sequel series in a very unexpected way. Early on in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, the Kara Organization was introduced as one of the biggest threats to the Ninja World with one of the strongest members being Koshin Koji. Ever since he first arrived in the shonen story, the similarities between the villain and Jiraiya were apparent and it was discovered during Koji's fight with Jigen that he was in fact a clone of Jiraiya. Since this fight, Koji has yet to re-emerge though when he does, it will be interesting to see where his allegiance lie now that Jigen is dead and Code has taken control of Kara.

Jiraiya And Tsunade: Power Couple

Tsunade and Jiraiya were once young ninjas of the Hidden Leaf Village themselves, making up a trio of warriors that were aiming to protect Konoha in the future. Of course, the third member of their team didn't exactly become a shining light of the Ninja World as Orochimaru would turn out to be a horrifying threat to the Hidden Leaf for quite some time. While the Snake Ninja has been forgiven for his past transgressions it seems, with his offspring Momoshiki currently a part of Team 7, that might change in the future.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex will arrive on Viz Media's official website in just a few days, seeing a very different world for the son of the Seventh Hokage. Thanks to Eida's powers, Boruto is now an enemy of the Hidden Leaf and Kawaki is believed to be the biological offspring of Naruto and Hinata. Luckily, Boruto Uzumaki still has some allies as both Sarada and Sasuke have been attempting to save him from their own allies.

What do you think of this fresh take on Jiraiya and Tsunade?