Custom Naruto Funko Pop Recreates Touching Minato Moment

The fourth Hokage and father of series protagonist Naruto, Minato, Konoha’s Yellow Flash, has always been an important part of the franchise. Responsible for sealing the nine tailed fox within his son to save the world, as well as training the powerful hidden leaf village ninja, and future Hokage himself, Kakashi, Minato has had a number of different moments that have elevated him to such an important character to the mythos and fans alike. Now, one fan has created their own custom Funko Pop to display one of Minato’s biggest moments.

Reddit User IGVinylAlchemist created a Minato Funko Pop that recreates a time earlier in his history when he gave his then student Kakashi his own kunai right before becoming a jonin, signifying a very important transition in his student’s life:

The fourth Hokage’s shadow has been one that has followed Naruto throughout his entire life. Unfortunately for the young protagonist, Minato died while sealing the nine tailed fox within his son and so Naruto felt truly alone as he grew up in the Hidden Leaf Village. Ostracized by others in the village, Naruto stuck to his guns throughout, fighting for the village and eventually following in his father’s footsteps by becoming Hokage himself.

In the current series, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, Naruto attempts to be a bigger part of his son’s life directly, as Minato was not a part of his. While his responsibilities to the village as the current Hokage mean that he is quite busy, it’s clear that his presence has had a direct effect on Boruto in a way that Minato never did on himself.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.