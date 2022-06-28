Naruto Teases Just How Strong Daemon Really Is

The Kara Organization is going through some significant changes within the pages of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, and while the series is set to take a hiatus this summer with the next chapter being released in August, the latest installment certainly gave fans plenty of mull over. Along with Code receiving his wild new transformation as a result of kidnapping Amado, it would seem that Kara has taken the opportunity to explore the strength of Daemon, the young ninja and brother to Eida, who has an ability that has made him a serious threat to the ninja world.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, Chapter 71, you might want to steer clear as we'll be diving into spoiler territory.

The Kara Organization is at odds, with this latest chapter seemingly breaking apart the three members that made up Code's new iteration of the ninjas looking to achieve the goals of the Otsutsuki. With Eida seeking to gain the favor of Kawaki, and Daemon working to protect his sister from all harm, Code finds himself seemingly making them his enemies, with the youngest member of Kara seemingly able to easily beat down the mentee to Jigen.

Daemon's power allows the young villain to take any damage that he might have received and hurl it back at his opponent, as long as he is touching said person. On top of this, it's clear that his mastery of chakra is tough to beat, as he was able to take down Code following his new transformation and breaks down how he might very well be the strongest being in the ninja world today:

"Had enough yet? You do seem stronger than Jigen, so neither Hokage nor Uchiha should be trouble, but that's all. Who's second or third, doesn't matter to number one – me."

With Daemon sticking close to Eida and Eida seemingly being convinced to join with Konoha thanks to Amado. While they might no longer be a part of Code's Kara Organization, it doesn't necessarily mean that the ninjas of the Hidden Leaf Village are in the clear, as Code is still seeking revenge with some serious power behind him.

Do you think the ultimate villain of Boruto will turn out to be Daemon?