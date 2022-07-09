Naruto Confirms The Release Date of "Sasuke's Story"

While the story of Naruto, and its subsequent follow-up in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, has followed the ninjas of the Hidden Leaf Village for years, there are a few time periods that didn't have their stories told in either the manga or the anime. Outside of these two mediums, however, the Shonen universe has been expanded upon via a number of novel adaptations running under the title of "Retsuden" with the story focusing on Sasuke set to release later this year which explores his quests following the story of Naruto: Shippuden, but before the arrival of Boruto.

When the novel first hit Japan, it not only gave us a new adventure for Sasuke and his now partner Sakura, it also revealed the moment when the Uchiha gave his bride a wedding ring, something that had never been shown in either the anime or the manga. With Boruto: Naruto Next Generation seeing Sasuke hand off his responsibilities as part of Team 7 to his daughter, Sarada, the Uchiha still manages to protect the Hidden Leaf Village as the ninja world fights against the machinations of the nefarious Kara Organization.

Viz Media had announced last year that this novel story would be hitting North America at some point, though now it has been confirmed that the plot featuring Sasuke and Sakura will arrive on November 22nd of this year in the West.

The official description for Sasuke Retsuden: The Uchiha Descendants and the Heavenly Stardust reads as such:

"Sasuke goes to the Astronomy Institute of Research, far away from the Land of Fire. In order to find traces of the Rikudo Sennin, he joins Sakura on this journey and begins a secret investigation. However, a life-or-death plan is already in place! The married couple must take on the challenges that come with this surprising research,"

Currently, Sasuke remains one of the strongest ninjas to reside within the borders of Konoha, though he recently lost a major ability as a result of the battle against the Otsutsuki. With the villainous Momoshiki taking over his body, Boruto plunged a kunai into Sasuke's eye, stealing his ability to use the Rinnegan and giving the Hidden Leaf Village a major disadvantage in the battles to come.

Will you be picking up this upcoming Naruto novel?

Via Abdul_S17