Naruto Cosplay Terrifies With Itachi Uchiha

Masashi Kishimoto's Naruto is now in the midst of celebrating the 20th Anniversary of its original anime debut, and one awesome cosplay is helping to remind fans of just how terrifying Itachi Uchiha could be! The franchise first made its TV screen debut in Japan back in the early 2000s and has become much larger in the decades since. Naruto as a series is now at a much different point than it ever was back then, and fans have seen all kinds of memorable villains introduced as the series continues telling its new stories through new anime episodes and manga chapters.

But even with all of the villains and terrible foes that fans have seen since Naruto first began its run, there are a few that remain on the top of many fans' lists. One being Itachi Uchiha, who began the series as Sasuke's target of vengeance due to taking out the rest of their own clan, but by the end of his time in the series became a much more tragic figure. He's still very terrifying when going all full force, however, and it's this terror that artist yaizaperezs on TikTok captures perfectly with some wicked cosplay. Check it out:

What's Next for Naruto's 20th Anniversary

Naruto is now celebrating its 20th Anniversary for the anime's original premiere, and it has already kicked things off with a bang. Not only releasing special new anime videos showcasing some of the best moments in the franchise to date, but special videos showing off how far the manga has come. Things are continuing to heat up as Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is kicking off its own slate of great episodes as it has returned to the events of the manga after over a year of working through original content for the anime.

As peace prevails throughout the ninja clans, so does the question of becoming one. Now a generation of prodigy like Boruto Uzumaki, son of Seventh Hokage Naruto Uzumaki, are challenged living under their parents' shadow. The shinobi life has changed and so must the path to it. The legacy of ninja continues and a new chapter of ninja begins!

