Naruto Star Peels Back the Curtain on Sasuke's Scenes With Itachi

Sasuke Uchiha has been a strong figure in Naruto's life since his adventures as a Hidden Leaf ninja began, with the final member of the Uchiha Clan having quite a complicated relationship with his brother, Itachi. With Itachi being responsible for the death of the Uchihas, becoming a member of the Akatsuki, and ultimately being revealed to be a mole for the Third Hokage, the voice actor behind Sasuke, Yuri Lowenthal, discussed his history with Naruto as well as the complicated relationship between the two popular anime siblings.

Crunchyroll has been celebrating the twentieth anniversary of Naruto by chatting with voice actors who have a heavy hand in the creation of the anime adaptation, and in speaking with Yuri Lowenthal, the long-time actor revealed his love for the complicated relationship between Sasuke and Itachi:

"I didn't even bring up the whole Itachi/Sasuke relationship, which is just so complicated and amazing and also goes to show that somebody can believe that one thing is the truth and it guides them on this revenge-fueled quest and if they had only had the information, they might have been able to find a more reasonable or a different task. Today, again, our access to information shapes who we are and our path and our beliefs and everything. So that relationship is all so beautiful. If you got me talking about that, all of a sudden maybe I'd be like, "Oh, maybe that's my favorite" but no, I'm going to stick with where he went. But when it's over 740 episodes, you can find lots of stuff to love."

Following Sasuke's original run in Naruto and Naruto: Shippuden, he put his quest for revenge behind him, learning the truth about the actions taken by his brother. In Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, the remaining member of the Uchiha clan takes Naruto's son under his wing but has suffered a major injury as a result of fighting for Konoha. During the fight against Jigen and the Kara Organization, a possessed Boruto impaled Sasuke's eye with a kunai, making the Uchiha unable to rely on his Rinnegan and thus taking a major trump card from Konoha in the process.

Via Crunchyroll