Naruto Cliffhanger Sets Up Boruto's Next Big Fight

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has been spending the last few episodes taking on the Code Invasion Arc from the original manga material, and the cliffhanger from the newest episode of the series is setting up Boruto Uzumaki for his next big fight, and the first real fight of the arc overall! Ever since the anime returned to the events of the manga earlier this year, fans have been able to see the story picked up following Isshiki Otsutsuki's defeat well over a year ago in real world time. But as we have also seen, that might not have been a great thing for Boruto and Kawaki.

The first few episodes of this arc have not only established how much of a threat Code actually is as the final remnant of Kara, but have also demonstrated how tenuous of a situation Boruto and Kawaki find themselves in. They are wary of Code's next attack on the village, and it's driven Kawaki to try and do something on his own. But as the newest episode comes to an end, Boruto instead is the one who will be facing off against Code.

In the upcoming episodes you will see why boruto is the best MC! pic.twitter.com/SSjtjHiFoD — Abdul Zoldyck (@Abdul_S17) March 5, 2023

What's Coming In Boruto vs. Code's Fight?

Episode 290 of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations sees Boruto and Kawaki under a 24/7 surveillance by the Hidden Leaf Village because they are direct targets of Code. But this gets under Kawaki's skin, and he figures out that he actually has the Otsutsuki ability (thanks to his Karma) to hide his chakra signature and escape the bounds of the village. Boruto is the only other one who can sense this, and soon after chases Kawaki. But Code attacks Kawaki as soon as there's an opening.

While Code is very much only interested in Kawaki, he also can't do any real damage because he needs to deliver Kawaki to Eida. It's not the same case for Boruto as Code is now directing all of his anger at the one that he only needs to serve as a sacrifice to the Ten Tails. Now Boruto is willing to give it his all and even activate his Karma to defend his brother from this new attacker. It's just a matter of seeing where this fight takes the trio next.

