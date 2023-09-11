Naruto Cosplay Electrifies With Kakashi

The Naruto franchise has made a massive comeback this year as the anime adaptation celebrates its 20th Anniversary, and one awesome cosplay has shared an electrifying new look for Kakashi Hatake! Masashi Kishimoto's Naruto franchise has made a huge return in the last couple of years thanks to the anime celebrating 20 years since its initial premiere in Japan, and the Boruto: Naruto Next Generations sequel series entering a new era of its own. Naruto's original anime iteration is preparing for a comeback of its own as part of this anniversary too, and fans will get to see classic versions of their favorites in action once more.

Naruto's original anime will be coming back with a brand new series of episodes showing off the first version of the series before the Naruto: Shippuden time skip and Boruto: Naruto Next Generations sequel, so fans will get to see Team 7 in action again 20 years after their initial debut. But for fans waiting to see Kakashi again, the shinobi has come to life in an electrifying new way with some awesome cosplay from artist @yaizaperezs on TikTok. Check it out:

What to Know for Naruto's New Anime

Naruto's anime will officially be returning for a special new 20th Anniversary series that will be spanning four episodes showcasing Team 7 in the very first iteration of the franchise. Originally scheduled to premiere on September 3rd and run through the rest of the month, it was unfortunately delayed at the last moment as the team behind the new Naruto episodes revealed they need more time to deliver the best kind of experience for Naruto fans as possible. The story for these new episodes is still unclear, however, but Shueisha teased it as such during its initial announcement:

"The pre-Shippuden Team 7 members—Naruto, Sasuke, Sakura, and Kakashi—appear in the teaser visual! What kind of story will be told in this completely new NARUTO animation?! Stay tuned!" If you wanted more Naruto right now, you can currently check out the special Minato Namikaze one-shot manga from Masashi Kishimoto himself for the 20th Anniversary and the ongoing Boruto: Two Blue Vortex timeskip sequel to Boruto: Naruto Next Generations. They're both available to read for free with Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library.

