Naruto Live-Action Short Takes On The End of the Uchiha Clan

There are a lot of memorable scenes in Naruto, but few can ever touch the ones set during the Uchiha Massacre. The dark day has plagued the franchise since it began, and Sasuke finds himself tripped up by it even as an adult. For years, the Uchiha Massacre and Itachi went hand in hand as fans were revolted by the boy’s part in the crime. And now, an emotional short film by RE:ANIME is giving the massacre an emotional makeover.

The video, which can be seen above, brings to life the Uchiha Massacre in a brand-new way. The short is just a few minutes long, but it pits Itachi against his most feared opponents: his parents. Naruto fans will remember the conversation Itachi had with his mom and dad before he was forced to slay them, and RE:ANIME has adapted it for live-action.

Itachi is shown in shadow through Kento Matsunami as he prepares to strike his parents down despite his tears. Nobuaki Shimamoto plays Itachi’s father while his mother comes to life with Chikako Fukuyama. At the end, fans can even hear Sasuke as the young boy’s voice is done by Rie Yoshida in this Naruto short.

From its framing to its acting, this quiet scene shows the kind of turmoil Itachi faced during the Uchiha Massacre. Naruto might have set the ninja up as a villain when it began, but fans know that narrative shifted on its head by the time Naruto: Shippuden ended. Itachi’s massacre was done in mercy as his clan was plotting to overthrow the Hidden Leaf. To save his village and his people, Itachi chose to kill his clan with his younger brother being the only exception. And now, fans can experience his heartbreaking plan in a new way thanks to RE:ANIME.

What do you make of this take on the Uchiha Massacre? Do you think Naruto could ever sell a full live-action project?