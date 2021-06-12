Naruto Art Imagines Itachi in Different Art Style

✖

Itachi Uchiha might have been killed by his brother Sasuke in Naruto Shippuden, but the legacy of the man who murdered the Uchiha Clan continues to live on years following his demise as one fan artist has managed to imagine what the eldest brother of the Sharingan wielding family would look like in other anime styles. Though Itachi might be gone, the Uchiha Clan has lived on not just with his brother Sasuke but with the daughter of Sasuke and Sakura, Sarada, who continues to protect the Hidden Leaf Village as a part of the new incarnation of Team 7.

As fans who have followed Naruto throughout the years have learned, Itachi was employed by the Third Hokage to take down his Clan, as the Uchihas were plotting to overtake the Hidden Leag Village as Madara had tried in the earlier days of Konoha. Though Sasuke originally swore revenge against the village he once called home, he found himself eventually coming to his senses after his biggest battle against Naruto to date, acting as something of a "hidden ninja" for Konoha who went on missions that no other ninja could pull off. Luckily for the ninja world, Sasuke remains an essential part of the Hidden Leaf's forces, which will definitely come in handy during the continued fight against the Kara Organization.

Twitter Artist Naruto Shots shared this re-imagining of Itachi Uchiha in the styles of some of the biggest anime franchises, including the likes of Dragon Ball Z, My Hero Academia, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, Demon Slayer, One Piece, and many other show stoppers from the world of Shonen:

While Sasuke has surpassed his brother Itachi in overall strength, the younger brother of the Uchiha Clan recently took a major hit in the pages of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations' manga, when the forces of Konoha had their final battle against Jigen. With Boruto being overtaken by Momoshiki thanks to the Karma energy he wields, Sasuke is on the receiving end of a kunai to his eye that has seemingly stripped him of the ability to use the Rinnegan, causing the Hidden Leaf Village to lose a major piece of artillery in their war against Kara.

