Naruto Cosplay Hilariously Highlights Boruto's Worst Face Yet

One surprising Boruto: Naruto Next Generations cosplay is reliving Boruto Uzumaki's infamously worst face in the anime yet! With the manga still making its way through its first major arc following the events of Isshiki Otsutsuki's invasion of the Hidden Leaf Village, the anime has been left to buy time to allow the manga to flesh out its story enough for a full adaptation. Boruto and the others have thus been challenged with a surprising new mission that has led to the deaths of some of those closest to them as they have needed to push on through some very tough emotional states.

But even as Boruto lost an important friend over the course of the anime's intense new arc (which Boruto is still fighting through to the latest episodes), one thing that fans quickly glued onto was a very unfortunate face that Boruto had made when finding out his friend had been killed. The particular episode it happened had some of the more notable animation hiccups that fans had been debating, and that crying face has been held up as the major example. Now it's living on in a whole new meme brought to life from artist Low Cost Cosplay on Instagram! You can check it out below:

It's hard to gauge just how much longer the current arc of the series will last considering it is a completely original mission made specifically for the anime, but it seems like it might be reaching a climax soon enough. Characters have been falling in the heat of battle, and Boruto and the others have made significant moves against the enemy this time around. It might be tough for the particular stakes as any of the major characters need to make it to the anime's next manga arc, but it's far from safe for any of the ancillary characters introduces in the interim.

It's also hard to figure out just how long these original anime arcs will be lasting either as it was quite a long time before the anime even kicked off the Kawaki arc, and after a year of episodes following that, it's going to be quite a while before the monthly release of the manga series provides enough new material for the anime to adapt with a full production. But what do you think? How are you liking Boruto's latest episodes? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!