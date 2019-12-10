Boruto Brings Back Sasuke’s Best Sharingan

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations‘ time travel arc has brought Sasuke into the fold in a core role after pushing him to the background following the Chunin Exams arc, and while his role didn’t quite meet many of the expectations for character growth as initially expected there have been a few moments that allowed him to shine. This includes the latest episode of the series which sees Sasuke make a major comeback against Urashiki following a pretty disrespectful loss he took in a previous episode of the arc. This comeback also comes with some fan-service too with the return of the Eternal Mangekyo Sharingan.

Episode 135 of the series sees Sasuke go into battle against Urashiki Otsutsuki’s powerful new form with not only the Mangekyo Sharingan, but a returning Amaterasu as well. Using the two in a powerful combo, he was able to hold back Urashiki for a few moments before the battle turned back in Urashiki’s favor.

Sasuke uses EMS and Amaterasu to combat urashiki. Hiroyuki Horiuchi, is highly likely to be responsible for such a fantastic moment. Loved to see sasuke come back with combat, EMS, and Kirin. pic.twitter.com/qynmzt9Obt — Abdul Zoldyck (@Abdul_S17) December 8, 2019

Following a close moment with the Sakura in the past, Sasuke had thankfully recovered enough after his defeat by Urashiki. Sakura had thankfully stumbled on the weakened Sasuke, and Episode 135 of the series sees her healing him by pumping too much of her chakra into him. Sasuke tried to stop her from draining herself of all her chakra, but Sakura couldn’t stop herself from helping Sasuke in this way — though she only knows him as a mysterious stranger.

But Sasuke had been drained of chakra ever since Urashiki stole it from him in the last arc, and thankfully this was enough to recover him to the point where he had access to his jutsu. He had yet to do so this time travel arc, and luckily it was just in time to fight against Urashiki. Though his Sharingan inevitably wasn’t enough to stop Urashiki in the moment, he had enough chakra stored to use his returning Kirin jutsu to help put the finishing blow on Urashiki at the end of the day.

