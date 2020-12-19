Boruto Debuts New Key Visual for Vessel Arc

✖

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has debuted a new key visual for the anime's upcoming Vessel arc! You might have noticed how the anime has already started taking its first steps into the next major arc of the series as it incorporates elements from the manga with new material exclusive to the anime, and this means some of the most important characters from the manga will finally be making their way to the anime. Like the Kara Actuation arc before it, the Vessel arc will be familiar to manga fans yet unfamiliar at the same time.

During a special presentation for the series during Jump Festa Online 2021, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations debuted a new key visual teasing many of the new faces fans will be introduced to with the Vessel arc of the series. This includes Kawaki, the "vessel" in question as well as some of the previously unveiled members of Kara making their way to the anime soon. Check it out below:

New key art for BORUTO: NARUTO NEXT GENERATIONS revealed! ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/MWzM8s2i5R — BORUTO (@Boruto_EN) December 19, 2020

The Vessel arc of the series will finally be bringing Kawaki into the events of the anime, and following his brief cameo during the anime's first episode, this will truly be the first time fans of the anime see what this young fighter is all about. A special trailer debuted during Jump Festa Online 2021 gave fans an idea about how Kawaki will be interpreted in the anime series, but there are still tons of mysteries surrounding this next major arc.

The manga series is still making its way through this massive Kawaki saga, so anime fans are in for quite an experience as the team behind the series alters events slightly to make for a completely different take on the events. Fans have been highly anticipating Kawaki and Kara's full integration into the anime for quite some time, so there are going to be lots of eyes on the anime to see how the Vessel arc unfolds.

