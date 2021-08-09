Naruto Creator Celebrates Naomi Osaka with Special Poster

✖

When it comes to pro sports, there are few athletes who compare to Naomi Osaka. The girl is one of the greatest in tennis, and her recent work has spotlighted mental health in a big way. And as it turns out, the creator of Naruto took time to honor Osaka with a special portrait.

The work was made public following Osaka's time at the Tokyo Olympics. She might not have medaled in any tennis event this time around, but Osaka's time on the court is far from over. Masashi Kishimoto made that clear with his sketch as it shows the girl in league with Sakura Haruno and Naruto Uzumaki.

The Naruto sketch, which can be found above, shows Osaka in her own ninja gear. The Hidden Leaf outfit puts Osaka in an orange tank with a zip down the center. A matching headband completes the look, and Osaka looks gorgeous with ombre tips in this piece.

Of course, she is posed back to back with Sakura, and the medic looks great in this shot with her forehead seal. The Haruno is rocking her usual pink top which Osaka's is based on, and the girls are just about twins with their bands. And of course, Naruto can be seen in the back with a giant grin as he transforms into the girls' biggest fan.

As you can imagine, fans of Naruto are obsessed with this tribute. It isn't everyday Kishimoto pens artwork for someone, and it is rarer to see it posted online. Now, netizens are begging for Osaka to get her own cameo in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations. And if that doesn't happen, well - the Seventh Hokage is the one missing out.

