Tennis Champion Naomi Osaka Is Getting Her Own Manga Series

Naomi Osaka is one of the biggest names in sports right now and for good reason. The tennis star made headlines after she won a major title against Serena Williams, and the Japanese player has only continued to rack up accolades since. Now, Osaka can add another accomplishment to that list as the Grand Slam winner has inspired a manga series of her own.

Recently, Osaka shared the important announcement with fans on Twitter. The athlete shared a drawing of herself as a manga heroine who will debut in Nakaayoshi magazine soon. According to Osaka, she grew up loving manga along with her younger sister, so it means a lot to see her represented on the page like this.

Growing up reading manga/watching anime was something that bonded me and my sister immensely so this is really exciting for both of us 🥰 https://t.co/mmzJ5k17x8 — NaomiOsaka大坂なおみ (@naomiosaka) November 28, 2020

"Growing up reading manga/watching anime was something that bonded me and my sister immensely so this is really exciting for both of us," Osaka shared. And to make things even more exciting, the athlete's sister helped create this characterized version of Osaka.

As you can see, the character created for Osaka is gorgeous and filled with vibrant colors. Osaka is shown wearing a green tank top that matches with a purple skirt. Her pink-and-purple hair is tied back under a cute orange visor. And with a purple racket in hand, Osaka looks ready to take on the world.

According to this new announcement, Nakaayoshi will start printing Osaka and the series inspired by her in late December. The story is titled Unrivaled Naomi Tenkaichi, and fans of sports manga are eager to check it out. After all, series such as The Prince of Tennis are still beloved to this day, so there is no telling how far Osaka's manga will go following its debut!

HT - BBC