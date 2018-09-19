Naomi Osaka’s Coach Went Full ‘Death Note’ To Train Her

When it comes to anime and sports, fans are more likely to think about Haikyu!! than an actual athlete. After all, the medium does have a thing for sports series, but there are plenty of big athletes who draw inspiration from anime. So, all of you tennis lovers will want to know that Naomi Osaka is one of them.

And, yes — this means you can call her The Princess of Tennis now.

Recently, Osaka shot to fame internationally after the 20-year-old won her first Grand Slam this year. The athlete managed to defeat Serena Williams at the US Opens, a fact which stunned millions. Now, Osaka is blazing her a winning streak at the Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo, and a new report from her coach has outed Osaka’s love for anime.

According to Sascha Bajin, the coach said he struggled at first to train Osaka as she was very shy. The girl is a hard-working athlete, but Bajin believed there was a disconnect between them. So, he decided to get into anime so he could speak with Osaka about it.

“Naomi was shy,” Bajin said in a recent interview. “I watched her favorite anime Death Note to create conversation.”

According to reports, Bajin has become a sort of Ryuk to Osaka. The coach is always there to guide the stellar player with advice, but there is no word on whether he’s obsessed with apples like Ryuk. And, as far as fans know, Osaka does not have an actual Death Note handy.

If you want to check out some of Osaka’s anime loves, all you have to do is head to her Twitter. The girl is rather busy with tennis these days, but she has been known to post about her latest anime binge when she’s got a moment to fangirl.

