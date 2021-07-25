Naruto: Here's Why Our Legacy Heroes Look Weird in Boruto

✖

Boruto Uzumaki might be the main focus of the Naruto franchise these days, but he is far from its only star. Back in the day, the only series leads came from the Hidden Leaf, and these heroes are still around today. Still, the older heroes look off somehow, and one fan of Naruto figured out why that is.

And to be honest, I never noticed it until now. This is one of those things you cannot unsee. So if you want Boruto: Naruto Next Generations to stay the same in your mind, well - look away now.

Over on Reddit, the user TheIronMuffin figured out what was different about our heroes. Obviously, the original Hidden Leaf gang is older now, but that is not all. It seems each of the heroes has outgrown the ninja headbands they once held so dear.

As you can see above, the heroes are all missing their signature headbands. Sai ditched the one he wore on his head while Rock Lee moved the one he used as a belt. Naruto, Sakura, Shikamaru, Shino, and just about everyone else from the original gang have stowed away their headbands. But for the new generation, well - they wear the accessories with pride.

At this point in time, there is no word on why these accessories were all dropped. The Naruto sequel might use them to help differentiate the students from their elders, but other adult ninjas are shown using headbands. At this point, the disturbing revelation has fans wondering what happened to the OG gear they once loved, and we would love for the Konoha 11 to bring back their headbands.

What do you think about this little design choice? Did you even notice it in Boruto until now...? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.