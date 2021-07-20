Naruto Unleashes Boruto's Byakugan With a Dark Twist

✖

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations finally unleashed Boruto Uzumaki's Byakugan, but with a surprisingly dark twist! The Otsutsuki Awakening arc of the anime's take on the Kawaki saga continues with the newest episode, and unfortunately we have finally gotten the real reason behind the arc's name. As we have seen Jigen and the members of Kara make their move, their focus on Kawaki and Boruto's Karma use has been one of the more intriguing mysteries of the fights thus far. Even teasing that the two of them would lead to a second Infinite Tsukuyomi, and now we have gotten the reason why.

The previous episode of the series ended on a major cliffhanger that saw Boruto Uzumaki awaken a new advanced version of his Karma seal power in order to face off against Boro's monstrous final form, and the newest episode of the series took this even further by showing off what this new power could really do. Along with this power boost came the debut of Boruto's own Byakugan at long last, but unfortunately the dark twist is that it's not actually "his own." It belongs to Momoshiki Otsutsuki.

Boruto #208 | Borushiki’s massive rasengan attack did not disappoint, although I wish the fight was a tad bit longer/extended, but considering the fights coming I’m not complaining about how this fight looked. Boruto anime 2021 producing greatness. pic.twitter.com/34uLwvn6Pm — Abdul Zoldyck (@Abdul_S17) July 18, 2021

Episode 208 of the series not only shows off how much strong Boruto has become with this new advanced version of his Karma power, but explores the immediate fallout of the mission. Because while Boruto's new form was enough to easily dispatch Boro, this left Sarada, Mitsuki, and Sasuke with a number of questions as to exactly what happened here. And as Sasuke explains, it is likely a result of Momoshiki granting Boruto the Karma in an attempt to revive himself in another body.

Sasuke tells Sarada and Mitsuki that he had the same feeling about Karma when fighting Jigen, and upon hearing Sarada saw that Boruto had a Byakugan eye, Sasuke connects the dots and assumes that this is a plan from the Otsutsuki clan to somehow bring themselves to life. It's not exactly fully explained as to the why or even how just yet, but it was clear that Boruto was not moving his body at all and instead was taken over completely.

But what did you think of Boruto finally getting a Byakugan through this method? Do you think that Momoshiki's takeover is the beginning of something more?