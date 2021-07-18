Naruto Debuts Boruto's New Berserk Form Rasengan: Watch

✖

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations debuted a new kind of Rasengan from Boruto Uzumaki's berserk form with the newest episode of the series! The anime has gotten to an intense new level ever since the Otsutstuki Awakening phase of the Kawaki saga officially kicked off, and Boruto and the rest of Team 7 have been struggling against a new member of Kara, Boro. Although they had managed to damage him to a nearly defeated state with the previous episode, the cliffhanger made things even worse for them all as Boruto unleashed a new form as a result of Boro's increased power.

The progression of Boruto's Karma has reached such a level that, like Kawaki's did before when Jigen attack, the newest unleashing of its power led to a dark new form that sprouted a horn from Boruto's head. But what made it even worse than Kawaki's, however, was that Boruto's form came without his knowing and the Otsutsuki that took over his body ultimately used this form to generate a new Massive Rasengan with its power. Check it out:

Episode 208 of the series picks up right after an unconscious Boruto suddenly awakens with a fully activated Karma seal. Giving him a Byakugan eye, this new form also gave Boruto a huge boost in power that easily took down Boro's monstrous form. Not only that, but it was revealed that this gave him a much deeper connection with the Momoshiki Otsutsuki residing within him and it led Sarada and the others to figure out that there's something far more dangerous about Kawaki than they realize.

So while Boruto and Kawaki had been able to use Karma for good and to boost their attacks to new levels, it appears that the continuous use of that power has granted another being even more control of Boruto's body. This short demonstration of Boruto's power with the full use of his Karma and Rasengan jutsu, only teases what a full takeover in this berserk new form could lead to. Thankfully, using this Rasengan drained the form of its power and cut it off quickly.

What did you think of Boruto's berserk Karma form with the newest chapter of the series? Are you curious to see whether or not we'll see this form again in the near future? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!