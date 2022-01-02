Naruto’s Family Has Officially Added Another to Its Brood

If there is anyone who knows the importance of family, it is Naruto Uzumaki. The ninja spent his childhood all by himself, and things only changed when his found family was introduced. From Iruka to Sakura and Sai, all of these people made Naruto who he is, and the Hokage has gone on to have his own family. Now, it seems his brood has expanded, and the Uzumaki clan is all the better for it.

Yes, you did hear that right. The Uzumaki clan just got a bit bigger, and the family has Kawaki to thank. Naruto was serious about taking the boy in, and as long as Kawaki wants a family, he has one with the Uzumaki gang.

https://twitter.com/NARUTOtoBORUTO/status/1477082149144518656?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

As you can see above, the artwork went live on Twitter thanks to Naruto‘s official page. It was there fans were asked to submit special Naruto adverts ahead of the new year to usher in 2022. The pieces were selected by officials, and as you can tell, the Uzumaki family card does include Kawaki.

The older boy is standing next to Naruto while Boruto stands opposite him. Of course, Himawari is in the center, and Hinata is sitting off to the side in front of her adopted son. Clearly, the parents were serious about taking Kawaki into their home, so it seems the Uzumaki family has added a permanent plus-one to its brood.

Of course, Boruto fans should not be surprised by this update. Naruto has had a soft spot for Kawaki since he learned about the boy’s history. It is hard to ignore the pair’s parallels, and Naruto was never going to let Kawaki struggle alone. As the pair became closer, Naruto’s paternal nature showed out in a big way, and Kawaki has come to see the Hokage as his dad. So like it or not, Boruto is no longer the oldest Uzumaki kid. Welcome to the life of a middle child, man.

What do you make of this new Naruto promo? Are you curious to see how Kawaki shakes up the Uzumaki dynamics?