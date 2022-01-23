Naruto Makes a Surprising Sasuke Comparison in Latest Cover Art

Naruto Uzumaki might be the Hokage, but he hardly works alone. After years of fighting his rival, Sasuke returned to the village over a decade ago, and he has been traveling in hopes of redeeming his bad reputation. In fact, most fans would go so far as to call Sasuke pleasant these days, but that was not always the case. And now, some new cover art promises to teach Boruto Uzumaki just how bad Naruto’s rivalry with Sasuke got.

The whole thing went live this week when V-Jump put out its latest issue. It was there fans were given a new chapter of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations that ended in someone’s death. The whole thing riled up the fandom, and then they circled back to the manga’s latest cover art.

As you can see above, the image to the right covers the new sketch. Boruto put out a new promo poster that directly likens its leads to Naruto and Sasuke. Of course, Boruto is stepping into his father’s place in this shot, but Sarada isn’t about to take over her father’s mantle. That spot has gone to Kawaki, so fans can imagine how things are going to go with the two.

After all, Naruto and Sasuke refused to even acknowledge their bond for years and years. It was only after the two became team members that they began to learn how the other works. That was all thrown into disarray when Sasuke ran away from the Hidden Leaf to study under Orochimaru, and things were further complicated by Sasuke’s turn to the Akatsuki. But after a final fight, Sasuke and Naruto acknowledged each other as brothers and have been tight ever since.

Now, Boruto is about to experience this rollercoaster for himself. Kawaki might not have the same motivations as Sasuke, but he has something to protect in the Homage. His possessive behavior is on full display in the manga, and Kawaki will kill anyone who threatens his peace. So as the sequel carries on, fans can expect Boruto-Kawaki to get as complicated as Naruto-Sasuke ever was.

What do you think of this latest cover art? Is Boruto trying to hard to recreate this dynamic with Kawaki…? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.