Viral Naruto Cosplay Brings Kankuro's Puppets to Life

Naruto is now in the midst of a massive comeback to celebrate the anime's milestone 20th Anniversary, and one awesome cosplay has gone viral by bringing Kankuro's puppet mastery to life! Masashi Kishimoto's original Naruto manga is now in the midst of celebrating it being 20 years since the premiere of its official anime adaptation in Japan, and the franchise has been coming back with all sorts of new projects as a result. It's also been the perfect time for fans to look back and celebrate just how many characters had an impact on the series overall.

It's hard to deny just how big of a debut the trio of shinobi from the mysterious Sand Village had during Naruto's Chunin Exams arc, and each one of them had their own unique skill that made them stand out from everyone else. This was especially true for Kankuro who used cool puppets in battle, and now artist numerical_cosplay has gone viral with fans on TikTok for not only bringing Kankuro himself to life, but one of his mechanical puppets as well. Check it out in action below to see why it's been such a hit:

What's Next for Naruto?

Naruto's 20th Anniversary celebration has sparked two major comeback projects so far. Not only has original series creator Masashi Kishimoto returned for a special manga one-shot story focusing on Minato Namikaze, but the original Naruto anime will be returning for special new episodes later this Fall. Scheduled to release this September, this new Naruto anime will be four episodes long but has yet to reveal any details about what to expect in terms of the plot, returning characters, or staff for the big anniversary comeback.

The Naruto anime is actually still continuing in another way with the Boruto: Naruto Next Generations sequel. The sequel manga series and anime adaptation are currently in the midst of a hiatus as both projects prepare for the next massive arcs of the series (following a time jump), so there's still plenty of Naruto for fans to enjoy. You can currently catch up with it all now streaming with Crunchyroll and Hulu.

Where does Kankuro rank among your favorite characters in Naruto overall? What are some of your favorite Naruto moments from its 20 year history? Let us know all of your thoughts about it and everything Naruto in the comments!