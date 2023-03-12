Naruto: Why Boruto's Anime Hiatus Is For the Best

Naruto's Boruto: Naruto Next Generations sequel anime will be going on a lengthy hiatus after a couple more episodes hit later this month, and while it seems like the worst possible time, a hiatus is ultimately for the best considering where the Boruto manga is right now. Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is spending the last few episodes of "Part 1" of its run adapting the Code Invasion Arc, and it will be catching up to the current events of the manga very soon. But rather than slow down once more, Naruto's anime has decided to go in an entirely unexpected route.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has officially announced that the anime will be bringing "Part 1" of the series to an end with Episode 293 of the anime airing on March 26th in Japan. It was shortly confirmed soon after that there is a Part 2 of the anime now in the works for the future, but a release date has yet to be set for these new episodes just yet. But this hiatus will ultimately strengthen what's to come when the manga finally sets up Part 2 of the series.

Why Naruto's Boruto Hiatus Is The Right Move

When it comes to any particular Boruto episode from the past year, there's a good chance that those who aren't totally dedicated to the weekly anime will be able to remember anything concrete that happened to any of the characters. That was because after the fight with Isshiki Otsutsuki (where we got to see even more of Naruto in Boruto's anime), the anime spent a well over a year working through original content for the anime adaptation until this January.

That's not even counting all of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations' original content to this point, which makes up for a majority of Part 1's run. Given that the anime was about to catch up once more, the team was out of options really. It's either stall the forward the momentum for an unknown period of time (which would be trouble given that Code's whole thing is that he doesn't wait), or just take a break and come back stronger than ever.

With the Boruto manga currently setting up the highly anticipated timeskip with its latest chapters too, it won't be too much longer until we get to see what kind of story Part 2 can bring our way.