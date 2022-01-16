Naruto Goes Viral as Fans Debate Sakura vs Hinata

Even if you hate it, being a ninja in the Naruto Universe comes with some lows. Asides from all the life-or-death missions, you are bound to fight with fans every once in a while. Naruto Uzumaki fought everyone from Sasuke to Kiba, and fans have gone on to create their own match-ups. Now, the Naruto fandom is going viral on social media, and it is all thanks to Sakura and Hinata.

As you can see below, the responses were spicy, and it seems the Naruto fandom isn’t ready to lay down its hot takes just yet. Sakura Haruno seemed to be the universal winner of this match, but there are those who still abhor the heroine. Not even her glow-up in Naruto Shippuden can wipe away her attitude from the original series, and the same goes for Hinata.

Some fans believe the Hyuga is best suited in this battle, but plenty feel the heiress is too meek to fight. Clearly, those people haven’t kept up with her fights since Pain’s Invasion. She still gave her all against the Akatsuki member even though it meant certain death. And most importantly, fans need to remember that Hinata never wanted to fight in the same way Sakura does. The girls would do anything to protect their loved ones, but Sakura has had more chances to flex her skills. And as such, well – we’d have to say that she’d smoke Hinata in a match nine times out of ten.

What do you make of this fantasy match-up? Are you putting your bet on Sakura or Hinata? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.

Throwing Hands

https://twitter.com/sagiri_szn/status/1482547309661470720?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

No Sweat

Unless Hinata has been training her ass off since the 4th war, Sakura beats without even breaking a sweat lol https://t.co/zIfq5RkwmL — NovaKhronos (@NovaKhronos) January 16, 2022

It’s True

Sakura is going to leave Hinata on the brink of death just so she can heal her afterwards. https://t.co/UuGCJYOWpm — Des (@Deswashere__) January 16, 2022

Hinata Isn’t Down and Out

I'm used to seeing Hinata as the underdog in these comparisons because people aren't aware of how dangerous the Jūken's abilities are. The Hyūga style would be a difficult puzzle for the Uchiha to unravel due to marriage of skills.



Follow the analysis ⬇️ https://t.co/aKoe8nFC0j — Sam – 🇯🇵🇦🇹 (@SamThoughts91) January 16, 2022

Thanks, Doctor Strange

https://twitter.com/fvrehead/status/1482693900884140033?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

A Solid Match

Hinata vs Tenten its more fair https://t.co/xMcnYhWYVx — 🌸 (@gutesmadchenz) January 16, 2022

The Audacity

https://twitter.com/lady_charolette/status/1482733286330089477?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Speaking the Truth

https://twitter.com/reine_mal/status/1482737702273486855?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Oh No

https://twitter.com/TheOnePhun211/status/1482740704787013642?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Okay Then