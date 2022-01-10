Naruto’s New Opening Sets Up A Surprising Kidnapping

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is teasing a major kidnapping coming to the anime with the newest opening theme sequence for the series! Just like many of the other anime making their premieres this year, Boruto is gearing up for a pretty huge 2022. Masashi Kishimoto’s original Naruto series is celebrating the 20th Anniversary of its anime release, and that means that fans should keep a very close eye on what could be coming next from Boruto over the course of the next few weeks and months. Making things exciting is the way the anime decided to kick off the year as a whole.

The newest episode of the series was the first new release of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations for 2022, and with it debuted a new opening and ending theme sequence. This newest opening serves as the tenth opening for the anime overall and is titled “GOLD” as performed by FLOW. There’s a lot to keep track of in all of the action throughout the sequence, and it seems the key component of it teases that we’ll be seeing Himawari Uzumaki potentially kidnapped as the anime continues. Check out the new opening below as spotted by @Abdul_S17 on Twitter:

https://twitter.com/Abdul_S17/status/1480095921027395586?s=20

It’s hard to gauge whether or not we’ll see Himawari kidnapped in the actual anime, or if a semblance of this fight makes it into the anime in any official way, as the series is currently in the midst of a string of original anime stories in order to allow the manga more time to move ahead and truly form the fallout arc following the fight with Isshiki Otsutsuki. And as we have seen from some of the more explosive opening theme sequences in the past, they often don’t really fall in line with what to expect from the anime either.

A kidnapping plot involving all of the young ninja would be a great story for the anime to flesh out further (especially because Himawari has been shown training her own skills), and the new opening teases the kind of heights we could see over the course of a story like that as well. It remains to be seen whether or not that happens, but what do you think? Do you think this kidnapping makes it to the anime? Is it a story you’d want to see in the next year? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!