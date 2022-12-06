Naruto Actress Reveals Their Favorite Anime Episode

Naruto is a Shonen series that has more than earned its popularity, so it's no surprise that it was once considered one of the "Big Three" in the pages of Weekly Shonen Jump, alongside One Piece and Bleach. With the latest entry in the franchise, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, handing the reins from the original protagonist to his son, Boruto, the Seventh Hokage remains an important part of the series created by Masashi Kishimoto. Now, to help in celebrating an upcoming anniversary exhibit, the Japanese voice actor behind the orange-clad ninja shares her favorite episode.

Naruto is preparing to drop some major bombs apparently as a part of the upcoming Jump Festa, though the details behind what these information dumps might be remain a mystery at this point. Fans have taken the opportunity before this event takes place to speculate on what the future holds for Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, with some theorizing that a new anime might be in the works. One of the wilder theories is that a new project might be linked to the idea that Naruto had never freed himself from the genjutsu placed on him by Madara Uchiha, opening up a story that would take place in a new timeline, though there's been no evidence to back this idea up as of yet.

Boruto: Naruto Next Voice Actor

Naruto: The Gallery will feature new and old artwork from the series, opening its doors later this month, with voice actor Junko Takeuchi revealing which episode of the series she believes to be her favorite and the answer might surprise you:

"There are so many great scenes in Naruto, but I would like to mention a scene that is not a Naruto scene: the final scene between Inoshikacho (aka Nara Shikamaru, Yamanaka Ino, and Akimichi Choji) and Asuma Sarutobi. I heard that the scene was recorded in a very dense time, with the other actors sent home so that it was just the four of them, Inoshikacho and Asuma. I was envious to hear how precious their time was. When I saw the actual footage that was created, I could feel that the scene was done by a very good team, so I thought it was a really wonderful episode. The staff also took the initiative to do things that they thought were better even if it required a lot of time and effort, and I think this is the result of the human touch."

Via Abdul_S17