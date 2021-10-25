Naruto Cosplay Shows Off Tsunade’s Coolest Look

One awesome Naruto cosplay is showing off one of Tsunade’s coolest looks! Ever since she was first introduced to Masashi Kishimoto’s original manga series, Tsunade has been one of the most popular characters in the ninja universe overall. Not only did she make a huge splash on the scene as one of the three legendary Sannin (who rivaled other powerful ninja we met, Orochimaru and Jiraiya), but she continued to leave quite the impact on the series as she helped steer the Hidden Leaf Village through some of its toughest times.

Tsunade has taken much more of a backseat to the main action in the sequel series, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, and that’s likely to be even truer as the years roll on. But that doesn’t take away from the fact that she demonstrated some of the coolest moves in the series as well when she finally unleashed the power that she had been hiding within her Strength of a Hundred Seal. Now Tsunade’s coolest look had been brought to life perfectly thanks to artist @reberbelle on Instagram, and with this cosplay fans can think back to those coolest times! Check it out below:

Due to the nature of just how long it took to store up her energy and chakra within the seal, and how long it takes it to recover to be useful again, there were few and far between moments where we actually got to see Tsunade using this power. Thankfully there were more opportunities to do so through Sakura thanks to Tsunade’s training, and it’s that kind of knowledge and experience that made her such a needed entity during the ninja wars.

Tsunade might not be around as much in the newest episodes of the anime, but with Boruto gearing up for another long string of original stories for the anime, there’s plenty of opportunity to use Tsunade in future stories going forward considering how much she has to add for any situation. If not, at least it won’t take away the big moments she has already had in the series so far. But what do you think?

What are some of your favorite Tsunade moments in the Naruto series? Where does she rank among your favorite characters in both the anime and manga? Let us know all of your thoughts about it and all things Naruto in the comments!