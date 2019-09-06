Nausicaa of the Valley of the Wind Play Reveals Cast Poster

Adapting a popular anime franchise into a live action stage play seems to be a time tested tradition in the culture of Japan. Naruto, Persona, My Hero Academia, Yu Yu Hakusho, and many other anime franchises have all had their time in the spotlight on the stage, and now, the Studio Ghibli classic, Nausicaa of the Valley of the Wind will be doing the same! With the announcement of the stage play shared months ago, the play has just revealed its first look at the cast poster, which lists the actors that will be bringing this story to life!

Crunchyroll shared the news, and photo, via their Official Twitter Account, stating the that Kabuki play will be premiering in December of this year for a limited time, though anime live action stage plays will return for encores based on their overall popularity:

The story of Nausicaa was one of the original reasons as to Studio Ghibli’s creation, so the franchise has a special place in the already legendary catalogue of anime movies that the animation house has going for it. Considering the level of care that went into the overall story telling, and especially environments that Nausicaa found herself travelling through, we would imagine that the Kabuki play would be quite the spectacle to behold. While most of these plays don’t manage to make their way to the West, we would love to be able to take a look at this latest interpretation of the classic story.

What do you think of Nausicaa of the Valley of the Wind’s first live action stage play cast poster? If you could see any anime franchise’s live action stage play, which would it be? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Studio Ghibli!

For those of you unfamiliar with Nausicaa, the story began under Miyazaki way back in 1982. The story was published under Tokuma Shoten and ran until 1984 when Miyazaki directed a film covering the series. Nausicaa tells the story of of its titular heroine who is the princess of a small kingdom. Living in a rather desolate world, Nausicaa tries to save the Valley of the Wind from disaster as ecological warfare wages around her, and the young princess discovers how the sins of her ancestors damned the world she must live in. After its movie was released, Nausicaa became a quick favorite with Studio Ghilbli fans thanks to its unforgiving commentary on sustainability and pollution. Now, Miyazaki’s cult classic is getting re-imagined for an entirely new medium, and fans are eager to see how Studio Ghibli will fare on the live stage.