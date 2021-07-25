Neon Genesis Evangelion Just Launched the Wildest Model Kit Ever

✖

Neon Genesis Evangelion is a hugely popular series, and its moody themes continue to thrill fans to this day. Of course, the fandom has seen the title take on lots of forms, and Evangelion has been pretty mild with its lines of merchandise. But now, it seems like a new model kit is on the horizon to turn that all around.

The piece in question was reported on in Japan not too long ago, but fans are still having trouble believing it. After all, Evangelion is getting its own crayfish model kit. And yes, you did read that right. Two of the anime's iconic Eva units are getting model kits that imagine them are two feisty crayfish.

(Photo: Free Study Series)

As you can see above, the crayfish are very realistic, and they come anatomically correct. One of the critters is colored after Shinji's iconic Eva unit while Asuka takes on the second. Both of the crayfish are the same save for their color scheme, so if you want to collect them both, feel free to do so.

According to the original report, these figures were designed by Fujimi Mokei for the Free Study Series line of kits. Each is pre-painted, but fans will be responsible for assembling the final product. Each model kit will run collectors a solid $50 USD or so if you wish to pre-order one. They are expected to hit shelves this October in Japan, so who knows if these fishy finds will make their way to the United States?

For those who haven't watched Evangelion, don't let these figures confuse you! The show has remarkably little to do with crayfish. The beloved franchise focuses more on mortality than strange model kits, and you can read its official synopsis below as proof:

"In 2015, the “Angels” have returned, and Shinji Ikari, a fourteen-year-old child of the new Earth, is forced by his father Gendo—commander of the secret organization NERV—to pilot the monstrous biomechanical weapon called “Evangelion” to match the Angels’ fearsome power..."

Did you ever think you would see a piece of anime merch like this? Do you want to nab one of these? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.

HT - Crunchyroll