Evangelion Staff Recreates Film's Setting With Tiny Model
The final film of the Rebuild of Evangelion franchise, Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0: Thrice Upon A Time, has hit the ground floor running since hitting theaters in Japan earlier this year, and the creators at Studio Khara have taken the opportunity to recreate tiny models of locales from the anime film. When Thrice Upon A Time was released in theaters, its first day saw it shattering records when it came to IMAX box office profits, and while it might not be within swinging distance of Demon Slayer: Mugen Train's profits, it definitely will be a solid entry of the series.
Studio Khara shared a first look at the 1/45th scale recreation of several different environments from Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0: Thrice Upon A Time, which will be displayed at the theme park, Small Worlds Tokyo, celebrating the final film of the Rebuild series:
【制作こぼれ話】
第3村模型制作中の風景。
画面設計用の模型なので、家屋のディテールは最小限に留めた簡易モデルにし、家根や窓のパース感が分かり易いように作られています。電柱や木々の模型も
(ミニチュア制作：DEN 田島勇 ミニチュア制作助手：福島彰夫、鶴田智也)#シン・エヴァ 上映中 pic.twitter.com/eEMVHdXAVN— (株)カラー 2号機 (@khara_inc2) April 9, 2021
【制作こぼれ話】続き
第3村の1/450検証用模型。— (株)カラー 2号機 (@khara_inc2) April 8, 2021
本格的な制作作業に入る前に雛形として作られた物。これにより必要な制作範囲や地形等の確認をしていました。
同スケールの戦艦大和を置いてみる事でクレーディトの船と村とのサイズ感の参考にしています。#シン・エヴァンゲリオン劇場版
上映中 pic.twitter.com/MI7ouvGunq
What do you think of this first look at the tiny models that will recreate the latest incarnation of the world of NERV?