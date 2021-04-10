Evangelion Staff Recreates Film's Setting With Tiny Model

✖

The final film of the Rebuild of Evangelion franchise, Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0: Thrice Upon A Time, has hit the ground floor running since hitting theaters in Japan earlier this year, and the creators at Studio Khara have taken the opportunity to recreate tiny models of locales from the anime film. When Thrice Upon A Time was released in theaters, its first day saw it shattering records when it came to IMAX box office profits, and while it might not be within swinging distance of Demon Slayer: Mugen Train's profits, it definitely will be a solid entry of the series.

Studio Khara shared a first look at the 1/45th scale recreation of several different environments from Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0: Thrice Upon A Time, which will be displayed at the theme park, Small Worlds Tokyo, celebrating the final film of the Rebuild series:

What do you think of this first look at the tiny models that will recreate the latest incarnation of the world of NERV? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the EVA pilots.