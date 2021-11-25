Neon Genesis Evangelion Stirs Debate Over Its Pricey New Clothes Line

Earlier this year, Evangelion ended its “Rebuild” film franchise with Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0: Thrice Upon A Time, which might be the final time that we see Hideaki Anno weaving new stories for Shinji Ikari, his fellow Eva pilots, and the other members of NERV. Recently, the cerebral anime franchise has made the news not thanks to the battle between the popular mechs and the angels threatening the world, but thanks in part to some insanely expensive jackets that would break the bank for most fans of the series that is considered to be one of the best in the medium.

If you’re unfamiliar with this pricey apparel, it was released in conjunction with the final film of the tetralogy in Rebuild of Evangelion and took the opportunity to take the aesthetic of the major Eva Units and slap them onto puffer jackets. The fashion line was created by UNDERCOVER and hit retailers last October, with the runway show giving anime and fashion fans the first look at the jackets this past March. The jackets themselves, shockingly, range in price from $1300 to $2600 USD, meaning that Eva fans might need to break the bank if they want these puffers mimicking the mech units.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Twitter User James Whitbrook got the ball rolling on the debate regarding these expensive Neon Genesis Evangelion jackets, that capture the aesthetic of the series for quite a hefty fee if fans of NERV are looking for jackets that make them look as if they are ready for a round or two with the angels:

dying at this high fashion evangelion puffer jacket collection until I saw each one costs over *two and a half grand* pic.twitter.com/tKis4G5NiQ — James Whitbrook (@Jwhitbrook) November 25, 2021

The worlds of fashion and anime have clashed more times than we can count in the past, though we would be remiss to think of more pricey examples of attire than these Neon Genesis Evangelion jackets. In the past, one of the biggest collaborations between anime and attire came from actor Michael B. Jordan beginning a new fashion line that was fashioned around the world of the Hidden Leaf Village in Naruto. Needless to say, we’re sure to see more lines of clothing that dive into the medium of anime moving into the future, pricey and otherwise.

What do you think of these wildly expensive Eva jackets? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Neon Genesis Evangelion.