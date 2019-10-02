Coach x Naruto Commercial Takes Michael B. Jordan to the Hidden Leaf

If you have some money to burn, then you will want to take a look at what Coach is offering these days. The luxury fashion brand may be known for its purses by many, but it has a thriving clothing line which celebs love. These days, Michael B. Jordan has teamed up with Coach to create a Naruto-themed capsule collection, and its first commercial went live.

And how might this travel dig into Naruto? Well, you will have to watch it above to find out. As you might expect, some classic Naruto iconography is shown throughout the reel, and it ends with Jordan being transported to a very familiar location.

Not long ago, Coach put out its official promo for its MLB collection. The brand teamed up with the Black Panther star after the actor became a global ambassador for the brand. The collection has finally gone live after lots of teasing, and this trailer perfectly encapsulates its adaptation of Naruto.

The trailer begins with Jordan in a dark alleyway filled with neon signs written in Japanese. At one point, the actor comes up to a small ramen bar, and Jordan’s eyes flash red like the Sharingan when he makes contact with the chef. Walking forward, a swirl of pink flower petals entrance Jordan before his arm is charged with lightning after fist bumping a stranger. Finally, a short-haired woman appears who weaves several jutsu signs before Jordan is transported to a forest seemingly outside of the Hidden Leaf.

For any viewer, this video has a mysterious aesthetic which is hard to ignore. However, there is no way fans of Naruto can miss this commercial’s calls to the anime. From Ichiraku ramen to Kakashi’s petal genjutsu, this trailer harkens back to some well-known moments in Naruto, and it does so all whilst showing off the limited pieces of Jordan’s new collection.

