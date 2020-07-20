Evangelion Breaks Streaming Record Following Amazon Debuts

✖

Neon Genesis Evangelion is one of the best sci-fi anime to ever go live, and its legacy speaks volumes within the fandom. Even the newest of fans have heard of thee series, and Evangelion proved its worth not long ago when its latest Rebuild of Evangelion movie was released. And as it turns out, the movie just broke a special record on Amazon Prime.

The situation looks a little something like this. Evangelion 3.0+1.01: Thrice Upon A Time was released on digital home video in Japan recently. Amazon Prime Video streamed the movie for viewers, and it confirmed the film earned the "highest number of launch-day" streams since the platform launched.

(Photo: Khara)

Clearly, that is an impressive feat for Shinji to pull. There is no doubt Asuka is happy about the record, and Evangelion is doing well in North America as well. The anime's latest film just launched in the United States via Amazon, and its debut sparked a handful of trending topics.

For anyone unfamiliar with the Evangelion franchise, let's just say you have a lot to catch up on. The series was created by Hideaki Anno in 1995, and its dark themes made it one of the most ambitious sci-fi titles of its time. The series has gone on to become a critical darling, and Evangelion has welcomed tons of movies, manga, and merchandise. This latest film ends Anno's Rebuild of Evangelion series which aimed to re-contextualize the hit anime. So if you want to know more about the story, you can find its official synopsis below:

"In 2015, the “Angels” have returned, and Shinji Ikari, a fourteen-year-old child of the new Earth, is forced by his father Gendo—commander of the secret organization NERV—to pilot the monstrous biomechanical weapon called “Evangelion” to match the Angels’ fearsome power..."

