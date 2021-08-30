Neon Genesis Evangelion Unveils Standard Blu-ray Bundle

✖

Neon Genesis Evangelion had made an impressive comeback in the last year, and fans are all here for the return. It wasn't long ago that Netflix brought the hit anime to its catalog, and Amazon got in on the action with its license for Evangelion's latest film run. Now, it seems GKIDS Films is ready to tackle the franchise, and it is doing so with a new Blu-ray offering.

As you can see below, GKIDS Films has another Blu-ray on the way, and it has everything to do with Evangelion. This standard edition aims to bring the entire anime to fans in one neat package, and it is way more affordable than any others on the market.

NEON GENESIS #EVANGELION now available to pre-order on Standard & Collector’s Edition Blu-ray! ▸ Both feature the complete series, EVANGELION:DEATH (TRUE)² and THE END OF EVANGELION

"The Standard Edition is an essential five-disc set that will contain over five hours of bonus features, including animatics, TV commercials, music videos, and more," the edition's description reads. "This set includes the original twenty-six-episode television series, NEON GENESIS EVANGELION, as well as the films EVANGELION:DEATH (TRUE)2 and THE END OF EVANGELION. This release includes English and Japanese audio tracks as well as English, English SDH, Songs & Signs subtitles."

According to GKIDS Films, this Evangelion bundle will have plenty of content, but it does lack some major ones that its ultimate and collector editions come with. The biggest strike against this set is its lack of the classic dub and subtitled version of Evangelion. Only the new English dub of the anime will be found on this set, so that is important to keep in mind. But at under $50 USD, this edition is a steal compared to the ultimate edition and its nearly $400 USD tag.

If you want to learn more about the home videos, you can find them here. At this time, the ultimate and collector editions of Evangelion are sold out, but GKIDS could always up its stock at any time! UPDATE: Pre-orders for the Collector's Edition are available here at RighStuf for $174.98. The standard edition is available at RightStuf for $45.99.

