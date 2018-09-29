Netflix to Add Live-Action ‘Jin-Roh’ Film

Netflix will officially add the recent live-action film adaptation of Jin-Roh: The Wolf Brigade in October.

Officially titled Illang: The Wolf Bridge, the film is set to join Netflix on October 19th. The South Korean adaptation of the Jin-Roh anime released in the country back at the end of July. The anime was based on Mamoru Oshii’s original manga, Kerberos. Trailers released earlier this year seemed to skew far closer to the tone and style of Oshii’s work than, say, the Scarlett Johansson-starring Ghost in the Shell, though it does appear to have swapped the original setting for something a little more… Korean.

Specifically, the film is set in South Korea, and it focuses on a task force attempting to unify North and South Korea. By contrast, the 1999 anime adaptation Jin-Roh is set in an alternate timeline where Germany occupied Japan. Other plot points, such as the decision to allow a female terrorist to live, seem fairly similar.

The film, from director Kim Jee-woon, stars the likes of Gang Dong-won, Han Ye-ri, Jung Woo-sung and Han Hyo-joo, among others. Here’s how Netflix describes Illang: The Wolf Brigade:

“In 2029, the elite police squad Illang combats a terrorist group opposing reunification of the two Koreas. But another enemy may be lurking nearby.”

What do you think of Illang? Are you excited to check out the adaptation of Jin-Roh when it finally hits Netflix in the middle of October? Let us know what you think in the comments below!

