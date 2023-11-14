Netflix Releases New Poster for Avatar: The Last Airbender

Avatar: The Last Airbender has a bright future, with a new Netflix live-action adaptation arriving in 2024. Landing on the streaming service on February 22nd, Netflix will be taking the opportunity to re-tell the story of Aang and the gang attempting to hold back the destructive reign of the Fire Nation. As part of this year's Geeked Week event, Netflix hasn't just released a new trailer for the series, but a new poster giving fans a closer look at this new take on the world of benders.

Avatar: The Last Airbender first premiered as an animated series in 2005, following the story of Aang as the latest Avatar attempts to use his mastery of bending to fight the evils of the world. While the series only received three seasons during its run on Nickelodeon, it garnered a sequel series in The Legend of Korra while becoming a fan-favorite animated series years after its debut. With next year bringing the live-action series to Netflix, Paramount and Avatar Studios are currently planning to bring fans back to the original universe that started it all with a new movie arriving in 2025. Featuring Aang, Sokka, Katara, and Toph as adults, the new film will take place between the conclusion of the original series and the beginning of The Legend of Korra.

Avatar: The Last Airbender Poster

Young actor Gordon Cormier will be taking on the role of Aang in the upcoming Netflix live-action series. To round out the cast, Katara will be played by actress Kiawentiio and actor Ian Ousley will be taking on the role of her brother Sokka. As was seen in the recent trailer, it's clear that the live-action adaptation will be taking more than a few elements from the original animated series as some familiar locales and faces can be seen.

The wait is almost over. 100 days until AVATAR: THE LAST AIRBENDER arrives on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/d8ky0yrHDA — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) November 14, 2023

Netflix has been on a hot streak recently with its live-action anime adaptations. One Piece was able to beat the odds and find success with audiences, garnering a second season that will further dive into the world of the Straw Hats. As part of Netflix's Geeked Week, not only did we get a closer look at Avatar: The Last Airbender, but we were also able to get a first look at Yu Yu Hakusho.

Do you think Netflix's live-action Avatar will live up to its source material? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of bending.