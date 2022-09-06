Netflix's Bastard Announces Part 2 Update

Netflix is banking on anime these days, and the streaming service has more originals to bring around. Earlier this year, all eyes were on one of its projects as the team brought Bastard: Heavy Metal Dark Fantasy to life on the small screen. And now, the anime's studio has an update on part two ahead of its big launch.

The update comes courtesy of Twitter as the show's committee posted a message for fans. It was there that fans were told a new trailer for Bastard will go live this Thursday in Japan in anticipation of its comeback on September 15th. So if you have been wanting to check in on the wild series, you will get the chance soon enough.

I'll give you a heads up! The second half (#14-24) is coming soon, and we will be releasing the newest PV of the second half on 9/8 (Thu.)! First of all, please check out the newest PV on 9/8, the day after tomorrow!#bastard_anime pic.twitter.com/VKCc53vnLj — 『BASTARD!! －暗黒の破壊神－』アニメ公式 (@bastard_PR) September 6, 2022

Of course, fans of the Dungeons and Dragons-inspired anime are eager to check out what Bastard has in store. The show made its debut back in June with 13 episodes, and this second part will round out the series. So if you are not caught up with the show as of yet, you've got a week or so to binge everything you need!

Want to know more about Netflix's latest original? You can check out the official synopsis for Bastard: Heavy Metal Dark Fantasy here: "The kingdom of Metallicana is under siege by evil armies of monsters. The desperate defenders turn to a legend that a virgin's kiss may awaken the wizard "Dark Schneider" from his slumber inside the innocent boy Lucien. Thanks to his sister Yoko, Lucien metamorphoses into the powerful, lecherous wizard. With demons, dragons, and other dark forces roaming the land, and Dark Schneider barely under control, the question remains: will Metallicana ever know a lasting peace?"'

What do you make of this latest update? Have you checked out the first half of Netflix's Bastard already? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.