Netflix’s Bastard Anime Shares First Trailer: Watch

When you think of legendary manga series, titles like Berserk come to mind, but these stories had their own inspiration. One of those throwbacks is finally ready to make an anime debut, and fans of Bleach won’t want to miss its debut. The hit series Bastard is going to get an adaptation from Netflix this year, and its very first trailer has just gone live.

As you can see below, the clip sets up the world of Bastard!! with dark shadows and gritty action. The show, which is officially named BASTARD!! -Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy-, will go live at some point in 2022. It is being overseen by LidenFilms, and its episode order includes 24 entries total.

A few more details have come up for the series in the past week for those curious. Bastard!! announced the artists who are overseeing its theme songs. The opening will be done by coldrain while the ending goes to Tielle. We don’t know much else about the show at this time, but we do know Netflix is touting an honest adaptation of the legendary manga.

If you are not familiar with Bastard!!, you should know the series helped inspire hits like Berserk and Bleach. The series was created by Kazushi Hagiwara and debuted in 1988. The manga’s last chapter was released in 2010, and it has courted several anime adaptations in the past. The most recent was done in 1998, and now Netflix will bring this dark fantasy to life once more. For more details, you can read the official synopsis of Bastard!! below:

“The kingdom of Metallicana is under siege by evil armies of monsters. The desperate defenders turn to a legend that a virgin’s kiss may awaken the wizard “Dark Schneider” from his slumber inside the innocent boy Lucien. Thanks to his sister Yoko, Lucien metamorphoses into the powerful, lecherous wizard. With demons, dragons, and other dark forces roaming the land, and Dark Schneider barely under control, the question remains: will Metallicana ever know a lasting peace?”

