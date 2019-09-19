Steins;Gate 0 Announces Plans to Create an Actual Amadeus AI

If you are a fan of Steins;Gate 0, you will be plenty familiar with artificial intelligence. The series follows Okabe as they meet Maho Hiyajo, a scientist who is working on the Amadeus project. The project is one which can store the memory of a human and turn it into a sort of living AI system, and Hiyajo became the project’s first test subject after her passing. Now, it turns out Japan has real plans to bring this AI to life, and fans have a lot of questions about the project.

Over on Twitter, the page of MAGES confirmed on September 11 that he was going to make the Amadeus AI “real”. The brand has opened the official site for its AI system and are looking to collect data from volunteers which will build the AI.

According to the website, the new project’s goal is to make an AI system which is built by conversation. The idea is that people will be able to speak with the AI, and it will learn organically from there on out. The project’s data will be used by Dwango and NTT Media Intelligence Labs who will create the actual Steins;Gate 0 AI. For anyone interested in providing data, they were asked to send in applications, and all the winners were selected on September 18.

For tech fans, this big announcement is special as it opens new doorways into how AI programs can be made and expanded. Still, Steins;Gate 0 fans know what can go wrong when tech is abused. And if you want to find out that lesson for yourself, you can catch up on the sci-fi anime via Crunchyroll and Funimation.

Steins;Gate started life as a visual novel game developed by 5pb and Nitroplus for the Xbox 360 in 2009. An anime adaptation was produced by White Fox in 2011, and follows a so-called ‘mad scientist’ named Rintaro Okabe who runs a laboratory in Tokyo. The man’s life turns upside down after he stumbles across the dead body of a well-known scientist named Kurisu Makise. He texts a colleague about the incident only to discover that his message reached his friend before the murder was actually committed. It turns out that Okabe’s phone is part of a time-traveling project that worked, giving him the ability to send texts through time.